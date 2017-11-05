Lady Gaga Britney Spears And More React To Texas Shooting

Many celebrities and public figures took to Twitter recently to condemn the shooting in Texas when an unarmed man shot up a church in Sutherland Springs.

An officer said to CBS News that there were several fatalities, with over 26 killed and over 25 more injured.

Additionally, as you may already know, the gunman died during a car chase with authorities, but no one is certain how he passed away. Donald Trump tweeted, “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.”

The horrifying shooting comes just thirty-five days after the massacre in Las Vegas causing an outpouring of grief, with some expressions heavily politicized and others merely demonstrating sympathy for the victims of the families.

Chelsea Handler, asked “Why Republicans? Why?” as if the primary actions of those who vote Republican are the cause of mental illness and violent gun crimes.

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 5, 2017

The host of the Today Show, Hoda Kotb, wrote that her “heart just broke again” and she asked for the violence to end.

Many others expressed dismay after the attacks including comedian, Billy Eichner, Alyssa Milano, as well as Stephen King – who frequently feuds with President Donald Trump.

King wrote on his Twitter feed, “How many more people have to die before sane gun control laws are enacted.” Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the shooting as well as their families, friends, and acquaintances.