Lady GaGa Breaks Down In Tears In Her Documentary After Taylor Kinney Split

Lady GaGa discussed her painful breakup with her fiance Taylor Kinney in her Netflix documentary called ‘Lady GaGa: Five Foot Two.’ ‘I and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,’ she said. ‘My threshold for bulls*** with men is just – I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.’

She was seen crying after they officially called off their engagement. ‘My love life has just imploded,’ she cried. She talked about many secrets in her documentary.

‘I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lost Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I have had my heart broken like this.’

Even if the romance fizzled out, they still supported each other. GaGa even got flowers from her ex after her halftime performance at Super Bowl.

‘Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiance on the day of the Super Bowl,’ she joked.

GaGa burst into tears as she endured the pain of her broken hip.

She also canceled her tour dates in the past to get surgery due to her health issues, and the documentary showed the extent of her injuries.

‘Do I look pathetic?’ she sobbed. ‘I’m so embarrassed.’

Lady GaGa also discussed her feud with Madonna after the allegations that her hit single Born This Way was a rip-off of Madge’s Express Yourself.

‘So the thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always,’ she said. ‘And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me.’

‘She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever,’ GaGa continued.

‘Telling me you think I’m a piece of s*** through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.’ She also stated that when her tour is over she would take a bit of time off to sort things out and to reflect about the past ten years.