FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
lady gaga star wars will smith freddie mercury tina fey angelina jolie t.i. brad pitt ryan reynolds leonardo dicaprio stephen king keanu reeves harrison ford gal gadot James Cameron emilia clarke robert pattinson martin scorsese Patty Jenkins Tom Hardy daisy ridley elle fanning cate blanchett
Home » Movies

Lady GaGa Breaks Down In Tears In Her Documentary After Taylor Kinney Split

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/10/2017
1
1.7K Views
1


Lady GaGa Breaks Down In Tears In Her Documentary After Taylor Kinney SplitSource: bet.com

Lady GaGa discussed her painful breakup with her fiance Taylor Kinney in her Netflix documentary called ‘Lady GaGa: Five Foot Two.’ ‘I and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,’ she said. ‘My threshold for bulls*** with men is just – I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.’

She was seen crying after they officially called off their engagement. ‘My love life has just imploded,’ she cried. She talked about many secrets in her documentary.

 

@lanotta_studio this jacket felt like wearing angel wings, i felt ready for lift off for the premiere.🤘

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

‘I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lost Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I have had my heart broken like this.’

Even if the romance fizzled out, they still supported each other. GaGa even got flowers from her ex after her halftime performance at Super Bowl.

‘Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiance on the day of the Super Bowl,’ she joked.

GaGa burst into tears as she endured the pain of her broken hip.

She also canceled her tour dates in the past to get surgery due to her health issues, and the documentary showed the extent of her injuries.

‘Do I look pathetic?’ she sobbed. ‘I’m so embarrassed.’

Lady GaGa also discussed her feud with Madonna after the allegations that her hit single Born This Way was a rip-off of Madge’s Express Yourself.

 

Fenway Park 9/2 after party on the mound #joanneworldtour #tour #musician #ladygaga #gaga

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

‘So the thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always,’ she said. ‘And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me.’

‘She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever,’ GaGa continued.

Advertisement

‘Telling me you think I’m a piece of s*** through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.’ She also stated that when her tour is over she would take a bit of time off to sort things out and to reflect about the past ten years.

Post Views: 1,689

Read more about lady gaga madonna taylor kinney

Advertisement

You may also like
Lady Gaga Admits She Likes To Get Input From Her Boyfriend About Her Career: ‘I Ask That Of Many People In My Life’
09/09/2017
Madonna Takes On FedEx When They Refuse To Believe Her Identity
09/07/2017
Lady Gaga Talks Secrets, Art, And New Netflix Documentary ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’
09/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Keta
09/10/2017 at 9:22 am
Reply

Lady Gaga hold on God is with you you’re going through these storms because there’s something greater that you have not touched yet that’s going to come in your mist the struggles are never meant to kill you they’re meant to strengthen you because Greater is Coming continue to heal and get your rest and sort out things within your mind and soul but always remember God is just a breath away


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *