Lady Gaga And Taylor Kinney Still Text Each Other Every Single Day

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga are still close friends, despite their split and Gaga’s recent move to her agent, Christian Carino. An insider who spoke to Us Weekly said the pair is still very close, but apparently, they’re just friends.

The source went on, “Gaga and Taylor text each other almost every single day and they still meet up when they’re in the same city. However, nothing romantic is going on between them. It’s just platonic.”

The actor from The Chicago Fire, 35, was spotted at Gaga’s concert on the 25th of August.

Lady Gaga was performing in Chicago as part of her Joanne World Tour at the Wrigley Field.

As CI readers know, the pair broke off their relationship back in July of 2016 after a whopping five years dating.

A source at the time claimed it was due to the distance between them.

Not only that, but there were some striking differences in personality, so it seemed like it was just not meant to be.

As was previously reported back in 2016, Gaga said she would always have a love for the actor.

However, things change, and life’s circumstances change.

On Howard Stern’s show on Sirius XM, she said, “It’s just about life changes.”

She went on to add that she thought Taylor was “pretty f**king cool.”

As for what Lady Gaga is doing these days, apparently, her relationship with her agent is going well, despite the fact she’s mixing pleasure with business!

The publication, Us Weekly, confirmed back in February of this year they were dating after they were spotted kissing before her halftime performance at the Superbowl. It’s great that things are going well for the pair, but we can’t help but wonder if her new boyfriend likes her schmoozing around with her ex?