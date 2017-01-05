‘La La Land’ Could Be The Golden Globes’ Big Winner

After receiving seven nominations for the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, taking place in just two days, we have all the reasons to consider ‘La La Land’ this year’s favorite! After all, you simply can’t go wrong with casting Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for the same movie.

Directed by 31-year-old Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” is the story of a musician, played by Gosling, and a wannabe actress, interpreted by Stone, that fell in love while trying to become successful in Los Angeles. Chazelle’s third film is praised by critics and is expected to shine at the 74th Golden Globe awards ceremony, alongside “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea”. Other contenders seem to be “20th Century Women,” “Hacksaw Ridge” “or “Lion”.

The musical’s seven nominations include best comedy, director and picture, while Emma and Ryan are favorites to take home some personal trophies. An interesting fact about “La La Land” is that director Chazelle shot the movie in long single takes convinced that, by doing this, he’ll provide the audience the sense of continuity.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had many leading roles in their careers, but “La La Land” was something special for them. The beautiful redhead even declared that she feels lucky to be part of such a wonderful project, while Ryan wanted to compliment director Chazelle, saying that working with him was a real pleasure.

Critics have every reason to praise this musical – excellent actors, an eager director, drama, romance and the list could go on. Definitely a favorite for the Golden Globe Awards, a ceremony that basically represents a preview for the Oscars. Therefore, it’s almost sure to assume that these nominations are some clear hints at who’s going to do very well at the Academy Awards on February 26. Just sayin’…