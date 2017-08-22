La La Dazzles In Hot Bikini As Carmelo Anthony Agrees To Couples Counseling

Carmelo Anthony has joined a long list of men who are now desperate and begging their former flames to take them back.

Like her good friend, Beyonce, who apparently dragged JAY-Z to see “a love doctor” after the cheating rumors, La La Anthony has made it clear – the way back to her heart is through a dozen of sessions in a therapist’s chair.

In the past few months, the Power actress went through hell and back.

The mother of one was humiliated after a woman came forward saying not only did she have an affair with Carmelo but she was pregnant with his baby.

La La did not hesitate to throw the father of her son under the bus and file for divorce.

However, Carmelo is not ready to let her go without a fight; he has been showering her with messages on social media and lavish gifts.

And now he is ready to take another step to save their marriage – couples counseling.

A source close to the athlete said: “Carmelo knows he messed up with La La, and he is willing to do anything to set their marriage straight again.They had been together for so long that he just started taking her for granted, and like, just assumed she’d always be there. When La La told him she wanted to separate he was rocked to the core—at first he thought she was just bluffing, and when he realized she was not he thought he could talk her around. But she stuck to her guns, and it rocked Carmelo to the core.”

ATL you were so good to me last night and I LOVE YOU!! Thanks to everyone who came out to Amora Lounge 🔥🔥🔥a night I'll never forget!! XOXO A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

The chatty insider told HollywoodLife: “Carmelo’s engaged in a lot of self-reflection over the past couple of months, and he is sick of himself for how he hurt her. Carmelo has laid his cards out on the table; he has told La La he is willing to go to counseling if that is what she wants, and he is vowed never to take her for granted again.”

Meanwhile, the television personality is flooding social media with hot photos to make her estranged husband regret what he did.