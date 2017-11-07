FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner t.i. la la anthony justin bieber harvey weinstein blake shelton tyga kourtney kardashian r. kelly porsha williams phaedra parks rasheeda frost kanye west tamron hall lisa marie presley Jada Pinkett Smith Tamra Judge Mimi Faust sarah hyland liam hemsworth nene leakes khloe kardashian selena gomez
Home » Entertainment

La La Anthony’s Husband Carmelo Will Want Her Back After Seeing Party Photos With Teyana Taylor

Mel Walker Posted On 11/07/2017
1
501 Views
0


Teyana Taylor La La Anthony Night PartyInstagram

Forget, Carmelo; La La Anthony is enjoying the single life with some well-known ladies.

Over the weeks, the Power actress took over New York where she was seen partying with Serena Williams.

La La was also pictured having the time of her life with her best friend, Ciara.

And if that was not enough, the mother of one attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund cocktail party with Teyana Taylor and Nicki Minaj.

La La shared a few pictures from the big event and captioned one of them: “After da show, it’s da after party, and after the party, it’s the hotel shower and ….! #CFDA #Vogue.”

The former reality star has also gotten very political. She is urging people to go vote in Atlanta and wrote: “ATLANTA! Tomorrow is the day! I’m urging you vote & let your voice be heard. I️ support @keishabottoms as mayor of Atlanta. Keisha is a compassionate leader and a committed public servant. Excited for her to be ATL’s next mayor! VOTE! #voteforkeishabottoms.”

It was recently revealed that while La La is not in a rush to finalize the divorce from Carmelo, she is not eager to take him back either.

The insider said: “Divorce is not on the horizon La La is trying to figure it out. She doesn’t want anyone saying she’s going through a divorce. She hasn’t signed anything, but they are separated, despite whatever is going on, they’re still friends.”

The chatty source added: “They were together for 13 years, so there’s a lot of shared history, you don’t just disengage overnight and walk away from that.The breakup was painful and terrible, for both of them, but they seem to have managed to work through the anger and bitterness, and they’re in a pretty good place right now.”

Carmelo feels terrible for messing such a great thing.

CC + LA ?‍♀️❤️

A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on

The pal stated: “He knows he blew it. It’s painful because he doubts he’ll ever love another woman as much as La La. There’s no going back, and that makes him sick to his stomach. La La is adjusting to the single life again; she’s moving on and looking amazing while doing it. Meanwhile, Carmelo is lying in bed he made for himself.”

Advertisement

La La seems just busy enjoying herself.

Post Views: 501

Read more about la la anthony

Advertisement

You may also like
La La Anthony’s Husband Carmelo Is Obsessed With Her Banging Curves After Halloween Photos
11/04/2017
La La Anthony’s Husband Carmelo Wants Her To Come Home After Seeing Photo Of Eye-Popping Costume
11/02/2017
Carmelo’s Wife La La Anthony Flaunts Curves In Fabolous’ Star-Studded ‘Flipmode’ Video
10/31/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

DON
11/07/2017 at 1:41 am
Reply

HE DOESN’T WANT TO TREAT HER RIGHT. I WILL


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *