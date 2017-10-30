La La Anthony’s Husband Carmelo Might Not Be Able To Save Their Marriage — She Is Starting To Enjoy The Single Life

Carmelo is no longer a priority for La La Anthony. After being in a relationship with the athlete for a long time, La La is discovering the taste of single life, and she loves it.

The Power actress filed for divorce in the spring of this year after rumors claimed that Carmelo had an affair with another woman who allegedly had his baby.

It had appeared that it was over for real, but over the summer the mother of one told Wendy Williams that she was willing to take her husband back if he made the right moves.

All had appeared to be heading in the right direction with the news that the New York Knicks traded Carmelo to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A source close to the NBA star said: “He is hoping that he and La La can use it as a fresh start.”

The chatty person went on to reveal: “The past year has just been full of stress and heartbreak, and Carmelo wants to get his marriage back on track more than anything. He believes that a change of scenery, a new home, a different team and a fresh set of friends could be the perfect remedy, and a way to draw a line under their issues once and for all.”

The father of one has big plans for his family. However, all of sudden, La La is not too sure about the move.

She is happy in New York and wants to stay there with her friends and family. Additionally, she is not in a rush to remove her son from his school and childhood friends.

The insider explained: “La La is not committing to moving with Carmelo right now though. Her friends and work life are New York-based, and her career is flourishing. Plus, she still hasn’t fully forgiven him—Carmelo is going to have to jump through some more hoops before La La agrees to up sticks and relocate to Oklahoma.”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that friends like Ciara, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian are urging her to repair her marriage via therapy.