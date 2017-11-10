La La Anthony’s Husband Carmelo Bonded With Their Son Kiyan In Oklahoma — ‘Power’ Actress Is Still Not Ready To Leave New York

La La Anthony is making efforts for her son, Kiyan, 10, to spend time with his father, Carmelo, but she still refuses to move to Oklahoma.

For those waiting for estranged couple Carmelo and Lala to reunite, do not hold your breath.

It appears that the rumors are true; the Power actress has no plans to leave her native New York and move to Oklahoma to be with her her estranged spouse.

In a recent interview, the former radio personality made headlines by explaining that she recently flew to Oklahoma with her son to watch his father, who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, play his first game.

Carmelo’s team went against the New York Knicks and won.

La La said she was extremely proud of Carmelo and was very happy that Kiyan could witness such an important moment.

She went on to reveal that it is essential for Kiyan to spend quality time with his dad.

She added that it is necessary for him to continue bonding with the basketball player.

The former TV personality explained: “Yeah, I have. Obviously, Melo has been traded to Oklahoma, and I took Kiyan out there for the first game. Kiyan had a great time. It was nice. That is his dad, Kiyan loves his dad, and he needs always to keep that bond and that relationship with his dad, you can be in the middle of nowhere. But, if I have my friends and family with me, I am good.”

However, she declined to answer any questions about a potential move to Oklahoma.

The power couple split in early spring 2017 after rumors claiming that the athlete had an extramarital affair surfaced in the media.

Since filing for divorce, things are a not really moving one way or the other.

Carmelo is often on social media congratulating and complimenting his estranged wife, but she never responds.

They have been to therapy to try to save their 10-year romance, but nothing came from the sessions as yet.

Moreover, despite, the constant pleading and begging, La La seems to be determined to stay in New York with her family and friends.

A source recently stated that Carmelo has been trying to sell the idea of moving to Oklahoma to the mother of his son.

The chatty friend said La La is not buying it for now.