La La Anthony Will Have A Hard Time Turning Down Her Estranged Husband With His Secret Plan

La La Anthony’s husband, Carmelo, is ready to take a page out of JAY-Z’s playbook.

The NBA star plans to take full responsibility for his transgressions and find a way to show wife La La that he has matured and learned from his past mistakes.

Some of Carmelo’s so-called mistakes include cheating on his spouse with a younger woman and allegedly getting her pregnant.

Those errors or bad judgments led to the Power actress filing for divorce in the spring of 2017.

However, a source close to the athlete recently revealed that he believes just as his good friend, JAY-Z, was able to win back wife Beyoncé after a very public cheating scandal he is hoping to do the same thing with La La.

However, he does not plan to do it the same way the New York rapper did it.

While he applauds JAY-Z for pouring out his heart and soul into his 4:44 album and confessing all of his sins, Carmelo is more of an action guy.

So do not expect a written apology where he tells the world all the wrongs he has done to his wife.

Instead, he will continue to work hard to show La La that he is determined to save their decade-long romance.

He is aware that it will be a very slow process, but so far they are moving in the right direction.

A family friend claimed: “Melo has seen one of his biggest mentors in Jay-Z own up to his transgressions and mature so publicly, but he feels his action will speak louder than his words. The way Jay made an amends with Beyonce helped inspire Melo to work on things with wife Lala. Melo is doing everything in his power, as Jay did with Bey, to make things right and save their beautiful marriage and Lala showing up for the first time in a long time tells Melo that all his hard work is paying off.”

Over the weekend, La La was front and center as Carmelo; now an Oklahoma City Thunder took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The same insider claimed: “He was super relieved that she made a strong statement about the status of their marriage by publicly showing up for him. It was like being in high school and playing a big game in front of your crush. Melo lost but having the opportunity to see his wife courtside and spend much-needed quality time with her and his son overshadowed the loss that he and the Thunder took.”

It seems that Carmelo is a man with a plan.