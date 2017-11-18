La La Anthony Steals Show At Serena Williams’ Wedding With Friends Ciara And Kelly Rowland

And here comes the beauties, Ciara, and her best friends — La La Anthony and R&B diva Kelly Rowland — are giving the Internet squad goals.

The trio stole the spotlight at Serena Williams’ lavish wedding that took place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, Lousiana.

The Royal Ball. @MichaelCostello ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:58am PST

The tennis star wed her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, in a Beauty and the Beast themed wedding in front of more 200 guests including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

Carmelo Anthony’s estranged wife shared a few pictures where she showed off her stunning look from the wedding.

She captioned the photos: “When you see your friend this happy, you know it’s right!! To witness this kind of love was magical Congratulations to @serenawilliams & @alexisohanian love you both so much! Rena, you are the most beautiful bride.”

Squad….💙💛celebrating love❤️ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Rowland was stunning in an embellished sleeveless dress. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail and pink diamond earrings.

As for Ciara, she looked like she was floating in a black sleek and chic black gown.

La La decided to wear a burgundy dress with matching pumps to the wedding.

THE ROYAL BALL 👑🎩 @verawanggang A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Fans loved the dresses and had a lot to say about the colors they picked.

One said: “This is why I love CiCi coz she has been true to herself..no enhancements no implants (don’t think so) it surgery..pity more artiste aren’t so Real..!!She starts and ends fierce!!! If you look up the word fashion, you will see Ciara’s photo. LOL.”

Another stated: “Yes ladies absolutely gorgeous, dress, hair, and jewelry. They all look beautiful. Why Ciara in black? I know it’s both colors that were taught never to wear; black or white. And never wear red or purple to a wedding. I’ve never seen anyone wear black to a wedding though… it’s a first. I love Kelly’s dress. She looks better than Beyonce in her green gown. But Beyonce’s hair was stunning though.”

Dressed for The Most Royal Ball 🌹 A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:49am PST

A third person claimed: “Gawd Kelly is just mesmerizing AND naturally gorgeous inside and out. Also, Dirty laundry is my life minus the celebrity status. You don’t know how much your contribution to music’s, dirty laundry SPECIFICALLY effected me in a way that it’s giving me the strength to hopefully reclaim my life and not be so scared to live without … that kind of someone. I want to be my person. Seeing u have the strength to put that song out to the public showed me I could have that same courage to get out of a dangerous situation one day soon hopefully. Thank you for being inspiring and strong in almost every way.”

So, who won the night?