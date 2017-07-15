La La Anthony Shares Stunning Bikini Photos From Italy Vacation – What Will Carmelo Do?

La La Anthony is seriously tempting her estranged husband, Carmelo, with her astonishing bikini photos.

The basketball player must be saying, “mi sei mancata,” (translation, I have missed you!), as he stares at his wife’s Instagram page.

For the past two weeks, the mother of one has been enjoying the beautiful beaches of Italy.

Beach often implies bikinis and La La is serving up some stunning looks.

The “Power” actress shared three pictures that have gone viral.

La Dolce Vita 🍭 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

In the first, she is wearing a skin-tone bathing suit that shows off her tiny waist and envious legs as she emerges from the water.

The second photo features the former radio personality in a pink one-piece that features strings on the sides and in front.

In the last snapshot, she showed off lots of backside in the same pink swimwear while standing on a yacht.

The comments were mainly about her body and her estranged spouse.

A fan shared: “Carmelo Anthony is crazy to let you go. You’re on of the must beautiful woman in the world….”

Another added: “Beautiful body mama, Don’t hurt nobody! You go Laaaa !”

Slippery…excuse me…please me…believe me 💧 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Carmelo and La La split a few months ago after seven years of marriage.

Rumors claim that the athlete had an affair with Mia Angel Burks who is now pregnant with his child.

A source said at the time of the split that it occurred because of stress related to Carmelo’s career.

The insider explained: “Carmelo wants a change of scenery. He’s over being a New York Knicks player and wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. Hopefully there’s some sort of deal that can make it happen. Carmelo and La La are actively trying to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or if they should move on and actually get divorced. This is the first step to divorce or reconciliation. Both options are possible.”

The spy also stated: “Their relationship became strained to the point where they argued more than they got along. The last few months, all of the rumors that he was being traded [by the Knicks] didn’t help their marriage.Being traded ruffles feathers because Carmelo only wants to go to a select amount of teams, which limits where he could end up.”

🇮🇹 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

The person concluded by saying that Carmelo will do everything to win his wife’s heart and added: “Carmelo and La La are trying to separate before they do anything more drastic.But, they are actively trying to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or if they should move on and actually get divorced. This is the first step to divorce or reconciliation. Both options are possible.”

Advertisement

La La recently did an interview and said she wants her husband to fight for her love because she is worth it.