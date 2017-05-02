La La Anthony Sends Carmelo A Message With 2017 Met Gala Appearance

La La Anthony sent a powerful message to her estranged husband, Carmelo, while attending the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York Monday night.

It was the very first big event for the former MTV host, and she totally owned the moment.

Tabloids in the Empire State put her on their covers because she looked great in a sheer black gown put together by Thai Nguyen Atelier.

For the accessories, the 37-year-old Power actress relied on Lorraine Schwartz. La La chose a ponytail and natural makeup for the popular event.

The mother of one was on point, but people are mostly focused on the subtle dig that she threw at the man she has loved for the past 13 years.

Unbreakable 🖤#metgala A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on May 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

She was sporting a ring on all of her fingers, but one, the ring finger. La La shared a photo of herself on Instagram before attending the gala, and she used the following caption: “Unbreakable.”

All those elements were trying to convey one idea, she is a scorned woman, but she is ready to move on.

Screaming @ Lala having rings on every finger but one pic.twitter.com/K33s7jVv7h — Social Justice Mage (@InejAlina) May 2, 2017

La La and Carmelo spent months living separately before the split was announced and they are currently working on a custody agreement for their son, 10-year-old Kiyan Anthony.

When the breakup news surface, it was accompanied by a pregnancy rumor. Some media outlets reported at the time that the legendary basketball player got another woman pregnant, but those claims were later debunked.

A credible source shared: “The stripper pregnancy rumor is not true. Yes he’s not been perfect, but the baby with a stripper isn’t true.”

It also seemed as if Carmelo wanted to get back with La La since he made some overtures on social media.

With La La’s fashion statement at the MET Gala, a reunion appears very unlikely.

Carmelo Anthony and La La last night at met gala ball cute look pic.twitter.com/40cCrLJXKu — KB (@KcKvon) May 3, 2016

Interestingly enough, the proud parents attended the same event together last year and grabbed a lot of attention.