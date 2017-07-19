La La Anthony Opens Up About Her Break-Up With Carmelo Anthony

What’s in store for La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony? As CI readers know, the pair split earlier this year amid reports the basketball player had committed infidelity. When the Power actress appeared on the show, The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, she revealed some interesting tidbits regarding her lover.

Contrary to public perception, the pair is “not divorced.”

She claimed, “he’s my best friend. When you’re with someone for thirteen years since they were 19-years-old, and you have a 10-year-old child, you will hope that you guys would be cool.”

She added, “we’re the best of friends.”

When the host appeared to take pity on Carmelo, La La joked, “don’t feel sorry for him! Feel sorry for me!”

And while the actress has been busy working on her career as well as her love-life, La La Anthony offered some words of wisdom for the men and women out there.

She claimed people always neglect something until it’s stepping out the front door, similar to the idea that Jay and Bey’s fans have been discussing lately.

La La said, “I do think that – but that’s humans in general.”

She went on, “We always appreciate what we have when we don’t have it—men and women. We always take things for granted in life when we have them. That’s human nature. You can’t wait until somebody’s one foot out the door and they realize.”

According to La La, it’s a lesson for everyone out there.

“Appreciate what you have,” or rather, have gratitude.

As for how their relationship is going, the host asked her if the couple is seeing a marriage counselor, and La La side-stepped the question.

Rather than addressing the interrogation directly, she said, “Listen, we’re good. We’re figuring it out. Right now, Melo is figuring out the Knicks and basketball and where the next couple months of his life is going to be, and I want to support him through that.”

Meanwhile, La La is focusing on her son and herself. According to the actress, women forget to put themselves first sometimes. “As women, we forget to do that a lot. And whatever’s meant to happen will happen.”