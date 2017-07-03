La La Anthony Opens Up About About Beyonce’s Push Party, Turned Up Tina Knowles, And Serena Williams

La La Anthony dished on details regarding Beyonce and Jay’s party to welcome their babies into the world. During an appearance on the TV show, What Happens Live, the Power star revealed to Andy Cohen what their celebration was like, and how much Tina Knowles likes to party!

It’s true that the “Crazy In Love” singer is very private when it comes to family matters, and who could blame her?

It’s easy to imagine that the neverending paparazzi could get on a person’s nerves at times.

However, La La was able to offer some detail regarding her close friend.

For one, La La confirmed that Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter were in attendance at the celebration this past May in Beverly Hills.

Some of the guests included Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and the people were treated to top-notch food and drinks.

Anthony explained, “It was the most amazing food I remember. It was like a backyard BBQ.”

Although Anthony wasn’t able to dish on what gifts she gave the twins, she did open up about what it’s like to turn up with Tina Knowles.

The host asked, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how turned up did Tina Knowles get?”

To which La La responded with, “50.”

Apparently, the mother of Beyoncé likes to party!

As fans know by now, the Destiny’s Child alumni and the 4:44 rapper welcomed a boy and a girl last month, and their names are Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

It’s all about that baby talk these past few months! And considering Serena Williams is pregnant, Andy couldn’t help himself but ask about the tennis player’s pregnancy as well.

Advertisement

La La is incredibly confident that the champ will do a great job. She said, “She’s an amazing person. She loves kids. She’s great with my son. She’s going to be a great mom. She doesn’t need much. She’s got it under control.”