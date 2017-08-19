La La Anthony Got Help From Kardashian Sisters For Her Revenge Body

Whether it is a red carpet event, on vacation in Italy or during a photoshoot for her hit show, Power, La La Anthony makes sure her killer curves are on full display.

According to a source close to the actress, she decided to focus on her body, mind, and soul after the cheating scandal that led her to file for divorce from husband, Carmelo Anthony.

And what are friends for? La La did not have to do it alone; she had the help of a group of ladies who are experts at having stunning bikini bodies – the Kardashian sisters.

La La, who is very close to Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, worked with the ladies to achieve her goal.

A friend of the proud mother shared that it took her less than six months to obtain the body she always dreamed of, and she is not looking back.

Slippery…excuse me…please me…believe me 💧 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The insider shared: “La La has always had a killer body, but it is next level now. With all the stress she has had the past six months, she could have easily just hidden in bed eating her feelings. But instead, she pulled a Khloe Kardashian and hit the gym for her revenge body. She had Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney cheering her on.”

The same source went on to say that Kim is checking on La La to make sure she sticks to the healthy routines.

The source explained: “She and Kim have been accountability buddies; they check-in with each other every day to make sure they have done their workouts, that has been a huge source of support for her. She is beyond happy with the results, and it is not just what it has done for her body, it is also helped her get her mind right.”

The former radio host sat down with a well-known publication and shared how she maintains her stunning figure.

La Dolce Vita 🍭 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

She said: “With looking right, it is mostly about your eating. And, I feel like a lot of us struggle with that. I am trying to stay consistent in making better choices when it comes to food. I cannot say I am always great at it, but I try to keep that in mind. You cannot work your a-s off in the gym and then just throw it all away by eating horribly.”

Her fans are very proud of accomplishments.