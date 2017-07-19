FREE NEWSLETTER
La La Anthony Explains Why She Went Topless On “Power”

Todd Malm Posted On 07/19/2017
La La AnthonySource: Syracuse.com

La La Anthony isn’t normally the kind of person who buckles under pressure, and she remained that person this morning when she talked with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club.The actress opened up about her sensible decision to go topless in the television show.

At the beginning of the interview, the topic of her breasts was immediately brought up, due to the social media craze of La La’s fans wanting to know what was up with that.

And the actress indeed did explain, she said, “Let me say I was happy I was in Italy when it came on. I’m happy I wasn’t as aware of all the talk that happened. I saw it. Here’s the situation, and I’m pleased that we’re talking about this because I want to address this once and for all.”

“First of all, the problem is people don’t know how to separate La La from LaKeisha. That’s my character on Power, and she is currently in a relationship with Tommy.”

“When you’re in a relationship with someone, you have sex with them, and you take your top off; you don’t have sex fully clothed – 50 Cent showed his stuff! At some point, it’s going to come to everybody. I’m no different. I’m an actress.”

And all that makes sense doesn’t it? It isn’t much of a controversy, but rather a simple decision she had to make to create a realistic scene for her job.

Meanwhile, Anthony opened up about how the character she plays has developed, despite thinking at one point she would be killed off on the show. However, she was glad that wasn’t the case. Anyway, check out the video above to hear it for yourself!

