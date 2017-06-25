La La Anthony Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photo Shoot, ‘Power’ Return, And BET Awards Appearance

Birthday girl La La Anthony decided to celebrate the occasion with a stunning photo shoot in a leather bathing suit, of course.

The photos are showing Carmelo Anthony what he is missing.

Today, the “Think Like a Man Too” and “Power” actress celebrated her 38th birthday, and she took to Instagram to show her followers her toned body.

In the photos, the television personality, standing under the shower, is wearing a black swimsuit which features criss-cross details on the top.

The New York Times best-selling author looks seductively at the camera as the water pours down her long hair.

The businesswoman captioned the post: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!”

Anthony was showered with praises and birthday wishes from her followers.

Few people asked the “La La’s Full Court Life” star if she was celebrating her big day with soon to be ex-husband and she declined to answer.

In mid-April, Carmelo and La La Anthony announced that they were separating after nearly seven years of marriage.

There was some shading on social media after the split, but it appears that for the sake of their 10-year-old son, Kiyan, the pair has decided to be more amicable with each other.

For Mother’s Day, the trio was seen attending an event together, and the Internet went wild.

Asked about the media attention, she replied by: “You kind of get used to it. What can you do? My mom always says, ‘Worry when people do not care about you.’ And that is what I tell myself. We are that interesting that people want to know what we are doing.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! 💋🎂💋 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

A source has stepped out to say that the basketball star is often left heartbroken after seeing pictures of his wife and their son on social media.

The spy shared: “Melo got a little choked up seeing La La and their boy on her IG. That caption she wrote spoke volumes, and he knows damn well that was aimed right at him. She used to tell Melo that he is the only man who knows her heart. She told him that after they were married so for her to write that caption while they are not together really pulled at Melo’s heart.”

The person added: “He is sad that she left him. He is hurting because he loves La La and despite the drama that’s happened he never thought she’d up and leave him. Things are still up in the air, but one thing is for sure, Melo does not want to lose her.”

The dazzling mother of one presented two prizes at the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday. Her show “Power” will return tonight on Starz.

Advertisement

Do you think La La and Carmelo Anthony will reconcile?