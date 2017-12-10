La La Anthony And Carmelo To Spend Christmas Together Despite Separation – Here’s Why!

La La Anthony and Carmelo are still adjusting to living away from one another, but we have learned that over the holidays they are planning a reunion! What will their Christmas together look like?

Fans of the two are probably aware that despite whatever goes on between them, they always put their son first.

This year they may have put an end to their relationship, but that doesn’t mean they will not celebrate the winter holidays together as a family.

‘Kiyan wants nothing more than for his parents to be back together and happy again, he misses his old life, with everyone living together, so much. Kiyan’s still a little too young to fully grasp what has been going on between his mom and dad, but obviously, he knows that they have been having problems. They plan on spending the Christmas holidays all together as a family, which is basically everything Kiyan has been wishing for,’ one source revealed, adding that the cute boy now hopes they will get back together for good.

La La and Carmelo are very devoted parents and have always made sure their son’s happiness and needs come first.

And since the estranged two still have a lot of love for one another, their Christmas together is definitely going to be a merry one.

Carmelo continues to send her small gifts and flowers while away from New York to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition, fans have been speculating that La La is starting to miss Carmelo as well after she shared a cryptic quote saying: ‘Life is so ironic. It takes sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence.’

What do you think about the estranged couple spending Christmas together? Will they end up reconciling?