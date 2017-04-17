La La Anthony And Carmelo Anthony Split After 7 Years Together

Sources have indicated the couple ‘La La Anthony’ and Carmelo Anthony has separated. The former television personality and the NBA player have split after seven years of marriage. They have one 10-year-old child together.

According to the reports, the couple experienced some tension due to the fact of Carmelo being traded from the New York Knicks. The split was alleged to be amicable, but apparently, La La has already moved out of her home, and Carmelo is now living alone in New York City.

The couple was last photographed together on the 12th of January in 2017 when they were hanging out at the Gabrielle Union at Cipriani in the Big Apple.

After that, La La shared a picture of her snuggling with her two boys on Valentine’s Day. The parents attended a basketball game together the previous weekend.

According to the insider, the couple is separated at the moment but have not discussed divorce. La La and Carmelo married in July of 2010 after a 5-year engagement and welcomed their child into the world in March of 2007.

They went to the Met Gala together and attended Ciara’s wedding in July. When asked about their relationship, Carmelo gushed over what made his wife “the one.”

He said to the Wall Street Journal, “she doesn’t look at me as an athlete at all. She has always been the person I can bring something to – that’s a no-brainer.”

La La is most known for coming to prominence on the MTV Series TRL in the early 2000’s and starred in the film Think Like A Man as well as a reality TV show called La La’s Full Court Wedding.

Advertisement

La La Anthony released her book, The Love Playbook in January of 2014 and it was a New York Time’s Best Seller.