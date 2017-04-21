La La Anthony And Carmelo Anthony Are Looking Forward To A Custody Agreement, As The Divorce Is Imminent

Carmelo Anthony is now working it out with La La Anthony, hoping to find a solution for a temporary custody agreement of their son. Unfortunately, it seems that their divorce is imminent.

Rumors say that the 37-years old actress will get primary custody of their 10-year-old Kiyan, but Melo would be allowed to visit his boy two times a week.

La La and Kiyan will most likely continue to live in New York.

Disappointed in the Knicks’ 31-51 season and upset by the words team president Phil Jackson addressed to him publicly, Carmelo may soon erase his no-trade clause and leave New York.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist will probably become teammate with Isaiah Thomas this summer, wearing Boston “green” starting with next season.

The Celtics have cap space and other arguments to make the deal happen, and may be interested in a change if they lose to the Chicago Bulls in the first round of playoffs.

But returning to Melo’s personal life, the 32-years old basketball player and La La hope to work out an agreement without going to court.

Although she strongly wants a divorce, La La still believes that the small forward is a great father and should see his son often.

The two recently took the decision to separate after seven years of marriage. Even though the breakup was friendly, Melo is accused of cheating on La La with an exotic dancer from New York.

Rumors say that the girl has been pregnant for six and a half months with Anthony’s baby!

Advertisement

Carmelo and La La had some troubles in the past, with the actress being accused of an affair, with rapper and reality star Maino in 2015.