La La Anthony And Bernice Burgos Rock Puerto Rico Flag In Stunning Photos

La La Anthony is showing Bernice Burgos how to flaunt her curves while proudly displaying the flag of Puerto Rico. The Think Like a Man Too actress had a beautiful summer.

She flew to Italy where she had a lavish vacation on a yacht and flaunted her amazing curves in colorful bikinis, compared to Burgos who decided to show her figure wrapped in the flag.

A few days later she traveled to Puerto Rico and celebrated her beautiful island with more hot swimwears.

The Power star showed her Puerto Rican pride in a two-piece which featured the flag.

The view behind Carmelo Anthony’s estranged wife was not bad either.

Ladies…Fall in love with YOURSELF FIRST ❤️🇵🇷#boricua A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

The mother of one captioned the photo: “Ladies…Fall in love with YOURSELF FIRST.”

La La’s whose parents are both Nuyorican showed off her mama curves in a black two-piece. She used a huge black and white flag as background.

Her captioned read: “La Boricua en La Perla.”

One fan decided to focus on the meaning behind the black and white flag.

The person said: “I came across this photo and hoped the same! That the message of the black and white PR flag, of our resistance against the terrible United States of America, was understood. Que viva Puerto Rico libre. LIBRE.”

La Boricua en La Perla 🇵🇷🇵🇷 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Another commenter stated the obvious with the following comment: “La Perla dope af…so pretty loved the colors. I love that bathing suit.”

Others are still trying to figure out why did the basketball star allegedly cheated on La La.

One person said: “DAMN MELO WTF YOU BE THINKING SMH.”

A fourth commenter shared: “Melo how you lose this.”

It appears that Carmelo is working hard to win his wife’s trust back after apparently having a love child.

A source claimed: “Carmelo knows he is in the doghouse and he is doing everything he can to make things right. He has been lavishing La La with gifts, beautiful jewelry and clothes, and he is even promised her that they can renew their vows if they get back together.”

Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas! 🇵🇷💪🏾🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

The same insider went on to add: “La La has no doubts about taking Carmelo back, but she is going to make him work for it. Carmelo broke her heart, and really rocked her foundation in life. She really believed he was the one person she could always rely on and trust. And, he broke that trust, so she is not going to allow him back right away.”

