La La Anthony Addresses Carmelo Anthony Rumors – “Only I Know About My Relationships”

The 38-year-old actress, La La Anthony, has been putting in a lot of work to her career lately as she has gone from a VJ on MTV to a reality star, to an actress and fashion designer. However, it hasn’t always been easy for her to get ahead, primarily as a mother.

When chatting with reporters over at Latina Magazine, La La said the rejection process is brutal as, “you get a hundred no’s before you get one yes.” The actress stated nobody realizes the courage necessary to hear “no” day in and day out every single day.

However, despite all of her success as an entrepreneur, people just can’t let the rumors about her relationship with Carmelo Anthony die. In fact, in the newest issue of Latina, she spoke about just that.

As you may know, the New York Knicks traded Carmelo over to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rather than discussing all of the rumors, she chose to say nothing instead. According to the actress, “when you entertain rumors you give them power.” and only she “knows what’s going on with (her) relationship.”

Furthermore, she stated, “you don’t have to feed into the bullsh*t. Deal with it quietly.” As for her family, these days, even though Anthony finds herself incredibly busy, it’s all about her 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

The Power star said it’s “hard when your dad doesn’t live in the same place” that you live. For a 10-year-old boy, it’s extraordinarily difficult, and they try and make it as “normal as possible” for their child’s sake. She said, “they have an incredible bond, ” and her husband is an “incredible dad.”