La La And Carmelo Anthony Might Not Get Back Together But Her Hot Body Is Driving Him Crazy

A hot body will make a man’s head spin, and that is going on right now between La La and Carmelo Anthony.

The mother of one has been showing off her sexy body on social media in a series of viral pictures taken during a lavish vacation in Italy.

Thousands of fans have flocked to the posts to say how stunning, La La’s hourglass figure looks.

Among them, there is her estranged husband.

In case you have missed it, the New York Knicks star could not help but drop a sweet message underneath a sizzling bikini photo that La La posted on her birthday.

The NBA star said that she was more “beautiful now” than ever before.

According to a source close to the former radio personality, she is fully aware that her revenge body is making Carmelo go insane and she loves it.

The “Power” actress is flaunting her beautiful booty, tiny waist, and toned legs to show the father of her son what he is missing.

A person with inside knowledge of the story spoke to HollywoodLife and said: “She is keeping him on his toes, and her badass body is certainly helping. It is got him sweating her non-stop, and it is made her feel stronger than ever. She is feeling so in control, and she loves it.”

The same insider claimed that Kim Kardashian’s BFF enjoys the thought of Carmelo “sweating” and getting jealous as he reads the thousands of flattering comments from men all over the world.

Slippery…excuse me…please me…believe me 💧 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

La La recently sat down with “The Breakfast Club” and “The Wendy Williams Show, ” and she said there is hope of them getting back together.

She shared: “Listen, we are good. We are figuring it out. Right now, Melo is figuring out the Knicks and basketball and where the next couple months of his life is going to be, and I want to support him through that.”

La La is hoping that the reconciliation takes place, but her priority is her 10-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony.

The tipster told the publication: “The problems in her marriage have been very painful, but she is chosen to rise above it for the sake of her son. Keeping life as normal as possible for him is her number one priority. He is the main reason she does not want to go through with this divorce, that and the fact that she is still fully in love with Carmelo, mistakes and all. But that does not mean she is going to be a doormat.”

