LA Film Festival Will Open With the World Premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s “The Book of Henry”

The LA Film Festival will open its gates with the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s movie called “The Book of Henry” featuring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Trembly, Sarah Silverman, Maddie Ziegler, Lee Pace and Dean Norris.

The LA Film Festival is produced by Film Independent and the 2017 edition is scheduled for June 14-22 based at the Arclight Cinemas Culver City with various events from other venues all around the city.

During a statement, director Trevorrow said that he is very honored to premiere “The Book of Henry” at the LA Film Festival and he also stated the fact that “Film Independent plays such a vital role in supporting new storytellers, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s exciting program.”

“The Book of Henry” is written by Gregg Hurwitz and the storyline follows a single mother played by Watts and her genius child (Lieberher) as her son becomes more and more determined to save his neighbor girl (Ziegler) from the abuse of her stepfather (Norris). The movie can be considered as an intriguing entry in Trevorrow’s evolving filmogrpahy, being placed in between the large-scaled projects such as “Jurassic World” and the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode IX”.

The festival’s director, Jennifer Cochis, said in a statement that they’re “so happy to be opening the Festival with ‘The Book of Henry,’ it’s a touching story about friendship, community and redefining family (…) ‘The Book of Henry’ embodies our mission via onscreen representation in highlighting a woman’s journey, with a powerful turn by Naomi Watts.”

On June 19, the festival will feature the premiere of the first episode of the Season 2 of the TV series “Queen Sugar” that will be followed by a conversation with the producer Ava DuVernay and the other director from this series. Just like the first season of “Queen Sugar”, all the episodes from Season 2 are also being directed by women.