Kylie’s Cocaine Scandal! Baby Daddy Travis Scott’s Father Busted For Drug Possession

The grandpa of Kylie Jenner’s first baby has spent time behind bars! As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are undoubtedly aware, the younger Jenner sister is expecting a baby daughter with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. But has she been informed about Scott’s family’s dark past?

We have learned that Travis’ dad was arrested for drug possession not too long ago.

According to court documents, Jacques Webster was arrested for possessing cocaine last year in October.

The papers claim he had less than a gram of Cocaine, which is a controlled substance.

After he pled guilty to the accusations, the man spent almost a week behind bars.

In addition to his sentence in prison, Travis’ father was also required to pay $10,000 in fines aside from the $270.48 he spent in court costs, and in restitutions – $180.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul started dating Travis Scott, 25, back in April, soon after she broke up with now former boyfriend, Tyga.

Insiders claim Webster may as well become Kylie’s father in law as Travis is allegedly pressuring Jenner to marry him.

One source stressed that he is really adamant about having a shotgun wedding.

However, pretty much everybody in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially momager Kris Jenner, are pretty skeptical about the rapper’s intentions.

‘They think that he wants her to have his kid and then marry him so he can have a free ride. Kylie wants to be married one day, but she doesn’t know if she wants it to be with him. She clearly still loves Tyga,’ the source claimed.

Do you believe the Kardashians know about Webster’s run-in with the law and that is one of the reasons why they are against the shotgun wedding?