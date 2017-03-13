Kylie Richards Teases Drama Filled Reunion On RHBH

Star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards has recently decided to reveal the secrets of the already taped reality TV show!

According to reports, Richards has described the reunion that is yet to be aired as “very bizarre!”

The footage will be available soon on Bravo, but until then, we have to believe Kylie’s words.

Referring to the Family Equality Council’s Annual Impact Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Richards said, “I don’t think I’ve used [that] word before.”

Furthermore, the 48 years old reality TV star also stated that “There was screaming, there was crying, there was a walk-off. It was so intense at times.”

Oh my! So much drama!

Despite her claims, Richards refused to spoil it and give any details about who the ones screaming, crying and/or storming off the set were.

Well, at least she teased the season reunion a little by revealing how awkward it was.

“There were times where I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I’m going to try not to laugh right now because it’d be so inappropriate.’ I wanted the sofa to open up and just take me away,” the star went on.

We are also wondering if her sister, Kim, was involved in the reunion drama!

Maybe she was, considering that Richards admitted Kim had a lot to say on the cast’s get together where they talked about all of the season’s issues along with the show’s host, Andy Cohen.

As fans of The Real Housewives shows already know, reunions are usually filled with even more drama than the season itself.

Not to mention that “This is one of those years everyone was divided,” and so we should expect a lot of drama!

Watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tomorrow on Bravo at 9 PM ET.