Kylie Minogue Has Won The Battle Of The Names With Kylie Jenner

According to reports, Kylie Minogue is happy to have finally taken down Kylie Jenner in their name battle.

48 year old Kylie Minogue filed paperwork in February of last year to stop the 19 year old with the same name from using the “Kylie” trademark.

Although Jenner tried to fight back and go on with her application to trademark the name Kylie, a judge dismissed her request last month, in January of 2017.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office documents Minogue claimed that “if applicant is permitted to register its ‘KYLIE’ mark, confusion resulting in damage and injury to Opposer would likely occur.”

Kylie Minogue also argued that her career has been a lot longer than Jenner’s and it would only be natural for her to receive the trademark to her own name.

Furthermore, the experienced star pointed out that she has owned “www.kylie.com” since 1996, and she has been in the entertainment industry since 1979, decades before Jenner was even born.

Minogue’s statements regarding Jenner are in fact huge shade that she throws towards the reality TV star and social media icon.

“Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character, to Ms. Jenner’s half-sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian,” said the star.

“Ms. Jenner is active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism from, e.g., the Disability Rights and Afrian-American communities,” she added, noting that Jenner is only a “2015 home-schooled graduate.”

Kylie Jenner is yet to release an official comment regarding the decision of the court.

So far, she has only promoted her lip kits on social media so far.

Meanwhile, Minogue sent a not-so subtle tweet about her name — but has since deleted it.