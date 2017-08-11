Kylie Jenner’s Stunning Birthday Photos Will Give Tyga More Regrets About getting Dumped

Kylie Jenner dumped Tyga in March, and he is still not totally over her despite the fact that she has moved on with another rapper named Travis Scott.

The aspirant business mogul turned 20 on Thursday, and it was a very nostalgic moment for the father one.

The “Rack City” singer regrets giving up on her, and he feels that she might be the one that got away.

The thought of never getting her back keeps him up at night, and despite trying to date other women, none of them could measure to Jenner’s realness.

She was like a younger version of himself and possibly his best friend in addition to being his woman.

For all those reasons, the birthday was hard on him.

A source has shared: “Today has been difficult for Tyga who sent Kylie a happy birthday text and had flowers delivered. The text and the bouquet were nothing extravagant, just to let Kylie know that he was thinking about her on her birthday.”

The insider added: “The last couple of days and today have been painful for Tyga. He cannot stop thinking about Kylie, the future billionaire, that he let get away. It makes him sad. He misses her dearly. He has regrets, and today he cannot help think about all the ways he could have treated Kylie better.”

It is interesting that Tyga is making his feelings known a day after it was revealed that Jenner could become the first billionaire in her wealthy family.

This is a significant accomplishment for someone who was still a teenager a few days ago.

Scott seems to understand that he has something good going and he is not ready to make the same mistakes that Tyga did.

He intends to shower his ladylove with attention and gifts so she can never forget how special she is.

Another source explained: “There are more surprises planned for this weekend. He has given her something every day this month so far, flowers, shoes, bags and sweet handwritten poems.”

If Tyga wants to get his woman back, he will have to step up his game because the competition is fierce.