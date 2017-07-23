Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Got Hacked – Intimate Photos And Videos Could Leak Soon

Kylie Jenner is living in fear that some racy content that she had on her Snapchat could get leaked soon.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s account on the social media channel got hacked, and the person behind the alleged crime is threatening to release some very private stuff.

This is not the first time that Jenner got hacked, in 2016, her Twitter page was breached, and the perpetrator posted some nasty messages.

Here is a brief sample: “I love being so famous with no talent. Well, my sex tape with Tyga was trash.”

Kim Kardashian’s sister did not take the hacking seriously. She responded on Snapchat back then: “So my Twitter was hacked, and I do not really care, I am just letting him have fun.”

However, the Sunday hacking did not get a similar response.

According to experts, it is entirely common for users to have nude photos on Snapchat.

This could explain why she is remaining silent. In this situation, clapping back could make things worse and push the hacker to release the intimate material.

What is interesting in all of this is the fact a few days ago, Jenner was said to be worried that her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, could be bitter enough to release some of the intimate moments they filmed when they were together.

An insider shared: “Kylie and Tyga were obsessed with making personal videos when they dated. There was barely a moment of their lives that they did not capture on their phones, some of which was incredibly intimate.”

Jenner felt this way because of a song from Tyga’s new album. In “Run It Back,” the “Rack City” artist went all in and stated: “Reaching for my phone/Let me record that ass/Let me record that ass/If the sh*t leak do not be mad.”

One thing is sure, the popular teenager does not want some things to come out. The source added: “She would hate for certain videos to get out. When they were together, they were madly in love, and they had a lot of fun. But now that the relationship is over, she does not want any of those videos to come back to haunt her.”

Some commenters believe that this is just a ploy to get more ratings for the family’s reality shows.