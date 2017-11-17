Kylie Jenner’s Has Pregnancy Cravings; She Splurges On Krispy Kreme Donuts

Kylie Jenner’s allegedly pregnancy is causing her sweet tooth. She ate a dozen of Krispy Kreme glazed donuts, and she wants them all to herself.

Even if Kylie may not have officially confirmed her pregnancy, she sure is hinting that she’s eating for two.

NEW YORK TAKEOVER! @kyliecosmetics @topshop! Come see the pop up Nov.20th-Dec.20th ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:42am PST

She shared a Snapchat video where she ordered a box of a dozen Krispy Kreme glazed donuts.

Kylie wanted to make sure that she ate every last one of them.

She had no plans to share with any of her pals or famous relatives as a post-it note on the box read ‘“Ky’s do no eat me,’ and she included a smiley face emoji.

We know that pregnant can really bring out the cravings and it looks like for Kylie she’s indulging in sweets.

So far she’s been mostly in hiding since word of her reported pregnancy broke in September.

Kylie has stopped posting her racy, body paring pics on social media and the few times she’s been seen out, she was wearing baggy sweatshirts and track pants to hide her body.

Her Kylie Cosmetics is getting a big holiday push at retailer Top Shop starting on November 20, with stores in seven major U.S. cities doing pop up shops to sell her super popular lip kits and other makeup collection items.

Normally Kylie would be a lock to show up at these events to promote her brand and greet her fans.

But considering the lengths she’s gone to hide a possible pregnancy, she may end up being a no-show to avoid showing off a baby bump.

Kim Kardashian made it clear that it’s up to Kylie and her other allegedly pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, to let the world know about their conditions.

She’s not spilling any family secrets about any other babies than the one she’s expecting via surrogate with husband, Kanye West.

Kim appeared on James Corden‘s late night show on November 15, and during a truth or dare game, she had to choose between answering if the rumors about Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies were true or drinking a disgusting sardine smoothie.

Kim took a deep breath and swallowed the vile concoction. A simple ‘no’ could have saved her from that nasty drink, so it really seems that she confirmed the baby news by refusing to answer the question.