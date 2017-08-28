Kylie Jenner’s Friendship With Jordyn Explodes In The Latest Episode Of Her Spin-Off: ‘When Will I Start To Live For Myself?’

It is safe to say that the real star of the latest episode of Life of Kylie was not Jenner but her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kylie was also asked to tell us more about her relationship with Travis Scott, but she refused, saying it was ‘sacred’ and wanted to keep it between the two of them.

But despite the fact that in the last episode Kylie says she was quite the recluse and her only real relationship was with her BFF, Jordyn now claims that ‘Our relationship is not that serious right now because you are seeing other people.’

The 19-year-old model went on by saying that being part of Kylie’s life has pretty much robbed her of being her own person.

Even worse, she claimed that she hasn’t had the time and head space to cope with her father’s passing and it’s all because of her involvement in Kylie’s show and her overall lifestyle as her friend.

Jordyn confessed that she is afraid she may regret her decisions in a few years, explaining she’s been so consumed with the younger Jenner sister’s life that she hasn’t had the time to ‘build’ herself.

The model’s dad passed away due to cancer earlier in the year.

Kylie also admitted in a way that their friendship is more one-sided, saying that the reason why Jordyn hasn’t coped with the loss is that she never talks about it.

Maybe Kylie is not such a good listener?

The episode showed the 20-year-old fly her BFF to Boston for a friend’s party before she attended the Met Gala that very same night.

But Jordyn wished they could’ve just hung out and shopped together or something.

As usual, she had to go with whatever Kylie wanted to do.

Jordyn wondered when she’d finally be able to start living for herself.

Seeing how things are progressing between the two, it is safe to say they most likely won’t stay BFFs for much longer.