Kylie Jenner’s Family Prefer Travis Scott To Tyga?

Kylie Jenner has moved on from rapper Tyga to Kanye West’s protege Travis Scott. The couple even got matching tattoos since they had started their romance earlier this year and it looks like Kylie’s family also approve of their love.

People Magazine stated that the Jenner-Kardashian clan loves Travis who managed to show them all his romantic side with lots of flowers and music for Kylie’s 20th birthday celebration.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

According to reports, it looks like Kylie’s family prefer Travis over Tyga:

‘Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga,’ a source tells People.

‘There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is pleased.’

Some rumors surfaced about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in April when they were seen attending more concerts together.

In the next episode of Life of Kylie, she will address her breakup with Tyga saying that she would like to pretend that it never even happened.

In a recent interview, Tyga said that the Kardashians might be responsible for negative stories about him during their relationship.

He also stated that being associated with the Kardashians helped develop his female base as he noticed that more women come to his concerts.

20 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

He is not interested in rekindling his romance with Kylie, and he also said in an interview that being away from Kylie and her family made him rethink his music.

Kylie is currently doing very well, as she is ranking in the millions with her cosmetics brand which made approximately $420 millions in revenue.

Travis Scott is working on a new album. In case you didn’t know, Travis, who used to date Rihanna, bought Kylie a $60,000 butterfly chain for her birthday. This was only one of the many gifts he made his girlfriend for her birthday.