Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Tyga Takes Kim Kardashian’s Lookalike Kamilla Osman Shopping

Kylie Jenner is not going to be very happy to hear about this. Her former boyfriend, “Rack City” rapper Tyga, was spotted in Beverly Hills on Wednesday with Kamilla Osman, a Kim Kardashian look-alike.

The father of one took his new female friend shopping, and it seems that they had a great time.

Interestingly enough, Osman made an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016 and gained a lot of notoriety from it.

After photos of Tyga and Osman surfaced online, commenters were merciless and accused the hip-hop artist of being desperate for attention after Jenner dumped him earlier this year.

Tyga is still touring all over the globe, but his popularity is no longer what it used to be. A few people went a little further and found the idea to be quite creepy.

Dating a woman who looks like your ex-girlfriend’s sister is not very cool move unless he was trying to throw some shade in Kim’s direction.

After he split from Jenner, Kim publicly backed her sister by stating that she did the right thing because Tyga was a constant source of drama.

Tyga’s alleged money issues and public fights with his baby mama, Blac Chyna, tarnished his appeal for the Kardashian clan. They wanted him gone and fast.

It is a bit surprising that Osman got involved in this mess since she spent a lot of time claiming that she was more than a look-alike.

The aspirant R&B artist told a media outlet last year: “Why do I always have to be compared to somebody? I have so much to offer. I am Kami Osman. And I am so happy to be that.”

She was always more impressed by Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, a woman she called an inspiration for the new generation.

At the time, she explained: “She is a great example for young women regarding business. She has a great understanding of marketing and how to market her kids. I think that is a great skill.”

It is unclear what Tyga was doing with the young woman, but she seems to know what she wants in life.