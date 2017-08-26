Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Tyga Regrets Letting Her Go After Seeing V Magazine Photos

Kylie Jenner is expanding her reach by posing nude in the latest issue of V magazine. The move is designed to turn the 20-year-old makeup expert into a real sex symbol.

The star of Life of Kylie reportedly shared the images because she was trying to bump Taylor Swift out of the headlines. The country music superstar has released a new song called “Look What You Made Me Do” that seems to go after Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her husband, Kanye West.

A source close to the reality star stated: “It was no accident that Kylie dropped these nude today, this is the family’s way of taking some of the attention off Taylor. The hard copy of the magazine does not hit stands for another week, and she was originally going to share her nudes on social the same day as the magazine comes out. But then they found out about Taylor releasing this diss track and immediately started looking at every possible way to control the situation.”

The person in the know added: “They knew Taylor was going to come for Kim and Kanye and that all eyes would be on them today. Putting out Kylie’s nudes today is their attempt to take the attention off Kim’s feud with Taylor and put it on something more positive. Kylie was more than happy to help out; she has always got Kim’s back.”

@vmagazine X @nick_knight A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

The photo shoot got a lot of attention on the Internet, and many said that it is a significant step for Jenner as she tries to build her brand outside of the family business. The controversial pictures meant big trouble for one of her exes, “Rack City” rapper Tyga.

The father of one is now regretting not fighting hard enough for the woman he used to date. She is blossoming into a confident and successful young woman.

An insider revealed: “Tyga was going crazy about her recent photos, he thinks she is smokin’ hot, and he kicks himself every day for letting her go. Kylie is the embodiment of what Tyga believes to be the perfect woman, her body, her face, her personality, everything ticks all the boxes.”

It might be time for Tyga to move on because Jenner seems to be happy with her new boyfriend, Travis Scott.