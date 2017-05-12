FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Tyga Linked To Two Women In One Week – Anitta And Jordan Ozuna

Mel Walker Posted On 05/12/2017
Tyga is moving on from the Kylie Jenner saga, and it seems that he is not looking back.

After fighting a bit to get back the woman he dated on and off for the past three years, the 27-year-old rapper has decided to focus on the future.

First, he was pictured enjoying some downtime in Mexico in the same location where Instagram personality Jordan Ozuna was staying.

Justin Bieber’s former fling even opted to share a photo on social media which she left nothing to the imagination.

Tyga was not in the picture, but the two of them were vacationing in the same location is enough to raise eyebrows.

A few weeks ago the twosome was said to be dating.

Apparently, the father of one is slowly coming to the realization that Jenner may be ready to take new steps in her relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Less than two days after reportedly spending time in Mexico with Ozuna, Chris Brown’s pal was pictured with another beauty named Anitta, a Brazilian music star.

In this case, things might be just professional. However, people in their inner circles are talking, and something more is always possible.

The two artists were in a music studio together.

👯🎶

A post shared by euanitta 🎤 (@anitta) on

Despite all of this, some insiders still have the impression that Tyga and Jenner will reconnect soon.

There might be some truth to this belief because Tyga often gives the impression that he is just trying to send a message to his ex-girlfriend when he is photographed publicly with those lovely young women.

It could be all a circus to hide his true feelings for the 19-year-old reality television star.

A source spoke to a popular celebrity news site and said: “Tyga’s sick of hearing about Kylie and Travis [Scott]. He’s hoping Khloe [Kardashian] will convince her to leave Travis and come back to him.”

Alternate theory, he is just a single man having fun with some beautiful ladies, no strings attached, waiting for the love of his life to return.

