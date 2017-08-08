Kylie Jenner’s Epic 20th Birthday Plans Revealed; Do They Involve A Romantic Trip With Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is already famous for going all out on tropical getaways for her birthday every year. Is she planning a romantic trip with her boyfriend, Travis Scott? Check out where she’s headed for her August 10 celebration.

We can always count on plenty of amazing Kylie Jenner bikini pics in the middle of August because she just loves to get away on sunny beach vacations on her birthday.

Tonight @lifeofkylieone E! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

So when she turns 20 on August 10, we will be seeing her in bright and sunny…Calabasas!

‘Usually, I go on a trip every year, and I like to do something particular and big. This year I’m just feeling family vibes,’ Kylie said.

‘I just want to be around my family and my friends and just do something cute.’

We were hoping for a repeat of 2016 when she headed off to the Turks and Caicos with her sister Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

All these ladies made sure to show off plenty of sexy swimsuits all over Snapchat and Instagram during the trip.

Her best friend Jordyn Woods helped her plan last year’s getaway that included a $50 million beachside estate that included three huge villas.

When she was asked if she had any secret plans up her sleeve in 2017, she said, ‘I’m just chilling this year.’

So if she does have a trip up her sleeve arranged for Kylizzle, she’s keeping it close to the vest.

Maybe she and the reality star’s boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, have something special cooked up!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

As for what she wants for her birthday, the answer was very simple and to the point:

‘A jewelry holder. I need something to carry around my jewelry in. Other than that I really don’t want anything. I don’t care,’ Kylie confessed in a practical tone.

Kylie will also be celebrating the lives of others when her big day comes.

‘I’m doing special charity things on my birthday, and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things if I want something, I’ll usually get it myself. I don’t really like when people buy things for me.’