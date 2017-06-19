Kylie Jenner’s Cleavage Is Bigger Than Ever In The Newest Racy Bikini Snap

Once again rumors are buzzing all around that Kylie Jenner may have gotten a boob job! This happened after she put her major cleavage on full display in a bikini just recently.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo on Snapchat with her sister Kylie Jenner, and this turned out to be definitely the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister who had people talking!

Kylie was front and center in the picture, and she was wearing nothing but a pink, string bikini that put her fabulous figure and her larger than ever boobs on full display.

She had previously denied all rumors that have been saying the fact that she got her boobs augmented but now fans are speculating again, and they’re convinced that she has had some work done.

Previously she has attributed her bigger chest to help from her amazing bra from Victoria’s Secret. She also used to say that it was that time of the month and that is the reason for which her chest looks much bigger.

#Song: We Find Love – Daniel Caesar A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Before heading over to hang out with the Kardashian side of the family, Kylie joined her sister Kendall Jenner and her dad Caitlin Jenner for some quality time in honor of Father’s Day.

The trio’s outing came out just amidst the recent major drama between Caitlin Jenner and the Kardashians which stems from the recent memoir that Caitlin has published and which didn’t paint Kris Jenner with the most beautiful colors.

This whole situation has put Kendall and Kylie in quite an uncomfortable position.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians show, Kendall seemed to be taking her mom’s side as she was visibly angry over some things that Caitlin wrote in her book.

After that particular episode had aired, it seems that Kendall and Caitlin were barely speaking.

She was able to look past all the awkwardness and honor her dad on holiday.

Advertisement

On the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, everyone saw Kris and Kim’s reactions to reading the book. Since that moment, both women, along with Khloe Kardashian, 32, have openly admitted to not having a relationship with Caitlyn any longer.