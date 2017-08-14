Kylie Jenner’s Butt Appears Bigger In New Photo That Her Mother Kris Liked

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an epic booty picture. It was so dramatic that her own mother, Kris, thought it was a good idea to like the image.

After the photo got much attention on social media, it was deleted from her account.

The ex-girlfriend of “Rack City” rapper Tyga looked much fuller in her leopard thong bikini.

Commenters were not very kind to the 20-year-old reality television star because they believe that she had much work done.

Although plastic surgery is getting popular in the entertainment industry, fans still have some issues with the idea.

It seems all the negativity around the latest butt photo got to Kylie because she rarely gets rid of her postings.

The controversy has started a fresh round of speculation around Kylie’s impressive physique.

She looks great and enchanting, but how real is it?

Most of her fans do not care about the answer to this question, but the rest of the world still wants to understand why Kylie’s booty is mind-boggling on so many levels.

Popular celebrity news website HollywoodLife spoke to an expert on the matter, and he tried to bring some clarity.

Dr. Bruce Katz, the director of Juva Skin & Laser Center, stated: “Kylie has what we usually call a pear shape deformity, meaning her lower body is much bigger than the top of her body. It is not uncommon. Many women try to get lipo on their butt to make it smaller. Or they get breast implants to make it more proportional. She may have gotten lipo on her waist to accentuate her butt.”

Moreover, those interested in the topic should not expect Kylie to come clean about the work she got done because she loves the attention.

A person from her inner circle explained: “If she did have implants, I do not think Kylie will ever admit to it though because that is just the way she is. She loves all the speculation because it keeps her in the news.”

At this point, Kylie needs to be in the limelight, she is trying to expand the reach of her makeup business, and her reality show is not performing well.