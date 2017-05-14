Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Was Arrested!

Kylie Jenner’s new man, Travis Scott, was arrested yet again for inciting a riot during his concert in Arkansas, on Saturday, May 13th.

According to the publication, police met with the “Antidote” rapper, 25, soon after he left the stage at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

He was detained for inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct and was released without bail at approximately 11:30 p.m.

This isn’t the first time he has been arrested for something like this.

Back in Chicago in August 2015, he was charged with disorderly conduct after encouraging Lollapalooza attendee’s to climb over the security barricades and rush the stage.

ABC 7 reported at the time of the festival that his performance only last five minutes before the authorities shut it down.

The Houston native recently encouraged a man to jump from a third story balcony during a concert in New York.

A video of the incident went viral online but the rapper was not detained, and for some reason, a Twitter hashtag #freetravisscott was shared all over the internet despite him not getting arrested.

As CI readers know, Scott has been dating Jenner, 19, for a few weeks.

The couple began seeing each other right after her split with Tyga.

A source revealed two weeks ago, “Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” while TMZ reported earlier today the couple are officially exclusive and not seeing other people at all.

The couple has been inseparable ever since they started dating and were seen at Coachella together as well as at Travis’ birthday party in New York City a few weeks ago. Travis and Kylie have been relaxing together recently in his hometown of Houston, Texas.