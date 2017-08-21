Kylie Jenner’s Big Reveal About Tyga Split Does Not Square With Reality

Kylie Jenner is finally coming clean about her breakup with Tyga. The big reveal is coming four months after the split.

The 20-year-old reality television star has since moved on with Travis Scott. As a good member of the reigning reality TV family, Jenner confessed on her show, Life of Kylie.

The makeup genius stated: “There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We will always have a bond. There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I am really young. I do not want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he is really not that type of person.”

Her explanation appeared to be nicely scripted, and many of her fans did not believe it. They say that she is trying to rewrite history when it comes to what truly happened with Tyga.

In Sunday’s episode, Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, seemed to open the door for reconciliation in the future. After the “Rack City” rapper met the friends at Coachella, she shared: “I personally don’t think it is easy to just act like nothing ever happened.”

Back in April, the world had an entirely different picture of the split. It was said at the time that Jenner’s sisters had convinced her to dump Tyga because he lacked ambition and came with a lot of baggage.

Blac Chyna, Tyga’s baby mama, had just put him on blast for not paying the nanny and failing as a father. The messy situation was too much for Jenner’s family, and she was asked to do something about it.

In a July interview, Tyga revealed: “I think there were a lot of people, a lot of outside influences. And like you said, she is younger than me so she is dealing with perception. I am older, so I can deal with perception. For her, growing up how she grew up, perception is everything. You got a bunch of people pulling at you while you are still trying to develop as a woman. I did not mind [the fame], but, you know, I like to keep mystique. I know that is how she, like, makes her money and stuff, though. When it was good, it was good, when it was bad, it was really bad.”

Jenner’s confession seems different from what Tyga had shared.