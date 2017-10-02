Kylie Jenner Went Into Panic Mode After She Learned About Pregnancy — Travis Scott’s Girlfriend Remains Anxious

Upon learning that she was pregnant, Kylie Jenner went into panic mode.

By now, half of the world is aware that Miss Jenner is expecting baby number one with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Jenner, 20, has been dating the famous rapper for less than five months.

It is being claimed that the reality star is more than three months along and carrying a baby girl.

Those, who follow the makeup mogul, know that she has been dreaming about motherhood since her mid-teens, but it appears that Tyga was not the baby daddy material she was hoping for.

Wishing to have a child is one thing, learning she was actually expecting is a whole other story.

According to a source, Jenner “freaked out” when she discovered that she is pregnant.

A family friend told Radar Online: “Sure, she talked a good game about wanting to have a baby, but now that it is here, she is all shades of freaked out.”

The person went on to explain that Jenner is not sure that Scott is ready for fatherhood either.

It was also revealed that Kylie’s older sisters especially Kendall are worried about the many uncertainties that she will face in the upcoming months and years.

The source added: “Kendall was totally shocked and stunned when Kylie told her she was pregnant. She always knew her sister wanted to be a young mom, and she has had babies on the brain for ages, but Kendall could not believe that Kylie got pregnant by Travis [Scott, 25] after literally weeks of dating.”

The model along with Kim fears that Kylie is in over her head with the baby plans and will find it challenging espcially if Scott leaves in a few months.

The insider claimed: “….because she really can’t see Kylie and Travis being together forever. Kendall hopes that Kylie proves her wrong, but she is still concerned. Kendall is also worried that Kylie really doesn’t know what she is letting herself in for.”

The good news is that the Jenner/Kardashian clan will be present for the young mother.

Additionally, Kylie is a billionaire in the making who can hire a large staff to help with the newborn.

The individual in the know had the following to say: “Kendall and the rest of the family will obviously be there for Kylie through thick and thin, but Kendall cannot help thinking Kylie has not thought this through realistically and isn’t prepared for what’s to come.”

Kylie’s baby is due in early 2018.