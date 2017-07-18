Kylie Jenner Was Told To Wear A Bigger Size After She Posed In Too Small Bikini Top

Kylie Jenner’s followers seem to have had enough of her attributing her curvier figure to others than plastic surgery. She recently shared a few images to Facebook promoting her new collection of swimwear on Monday, and the commenters didn’t hold back at all when it came to sharing their opinions on the photos.

She is seen wearing a bright pink bikini as the bottom of her breasts hang out.

And it seems some of Kylie’s 2o million followers did not appreciate seeing so much of the body as they told her to wear a bigger size bikini top.

‘Um…that top doesn’t fit honey. You might want to try a bigger size.’

Another commenter said they have no hate towards the Kardashian-Jenner family, but find Kylie’s top to be ill-fitted for her body.

‘I have no hate towards the Kardashians [what] so ever… But isn’t the bathing suit supposed to fit you properly aha you know, actually cover your [breasts]!?’

The comments didn’t stop here as more followers pointed out that it appears she has definitely undergone plastic surgery to increase her boobs as the difference is pretty hard to deny now.

Kylie will probably continue to have her fair share of haters no matter what she does, even if it’s something just as simple as posting some pics in a swimsuit.

Kylie’s swimsuit shoot comes at the same time of her GQ Mexico launch, according to Daily Mail.

For this shoot, Jenner is seen posing in a revealing nude-colored bikini as she once again shows off her cleavage.

GQ @gqmexico @gq_germany @mrmikerosenthal A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

‘The 19-year-old left little to the imagination in a skimpy gray bikini as she posed flawlessly next to a pile of rustic wood logs.’

There’s a lot of debate whether or not Kylie is attractive or if he had plastic surgery. She is capitalizing on her looks as she continues to use her assets to promote various brands.