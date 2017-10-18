Kylie Jenner Was Inspired By Beyonce’s Twin Baby Announcement And She Wants To Do A Similar Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner is planning to make an incredible pregnancy announcement similar to the one that Beyonce made when she announced that she was expecting twins.

‘Kylie was inspired by Beyonce’s iconic twin announcement on her Instagram page, so she decided to reach out to the photographer as well as other photographers she loves and trusts to recreate her own special iconic moment announcing her pregnancy,’ according to an insider close to Kylie.

The insider went on to say that ‘Kylie wants to do a similar shoot, with her own style, flair, and creativity to share her news with the world. Kylie has been busy taking meetings, brainstorming with some amazing artists and photographers in the planning of what she hopes will be her sexiest and most liked Instagram post ever.’

‘She wants to carry on the Kardashian tradition of breaking the internet with her pregnancy announcement,’ the same source confessed.

Even if Kylie didn’t officially confirm her pregnancy yet, she has not at all been shy about posting all kinds of cryptic pics and videos of herself on social media.

Her hidden baby bump has made more and more of her fans to wonder when she will finally decide to put everything on display.

A cool photo shoot would be the perfect occasion for this.

Beyonce’s highly publicized twin announcement photo made quite an impact, and we are pretty sure that Kylie’s would do the same.

She is not alone when it comes to reported pregnancies in her family.

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian is also allegedly expecting a baby but she has yet to confirm the news. The KUWTK stars’ growing brood will sure keep them busy in both their public and private lives.