Kylie Jenner Was Devastated By Latest Instagram Photoshop Scandal

Kylie Jenner is going through a lot right now, and her latest photoshop scandal is really not helping.

With Tyga and Travis Scott fighting for her attention, the 19-year-old reality television star did not need more things on her mind.

On April 26, the young woman shared a photo on Instagram where her waist appeared really tiny, and she got slammed for posting it. The Internet went after Jenner for altering the image in various ways.

Commenters did not hold back and called her out as hard as possible. She was accused of being fake and an avid fan of plastic surgery.

A popular joke on social media about what happened is to say that Photoshop is the only talent that the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Jenner tried to hit back after the haters went after her photo, but the incident still left a bad taste in her mouth since she had to deal with body image issues when she was a little younger.

An insider explained: “Kylie grew up feeling like the ugly duckling compared to Kendall who was gorgeous from day one. Not only that but she had an older sister like Kim who was considered the most beautiful girl in the world. The whole family is judged by their looks and Kylie felt like she couldn’t compete.”

I'm gonna delete this soon A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Although she now feels better about the way she looks, Jenner could not help feeling the things she did.

Moreover, she also believes that the whole thing was bad for her business and brand.

The source added: “Those kinds of accusations can hurt her brand, her image and her income if people think she’s a fake. She wanted to snuff out those rumors right away which is why she posted a bunch of sexy shots.”

Jenner should calm down; haters will always hate. All she needs to do is stay focused on the positive.