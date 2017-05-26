Kylie Jenner Warned Bella Thorne About Dating Scott Disick — She Was Right — He Dumped Her For Chloe Bartoli

Kylie Jenner was put in a very uncomfortable position in the past week.

The 19-year-old reality television star saw one of her good friends, Bella Thorne, start a fling with Scott Disick, Jenner’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy.

As a decent pal, Tyga’s ex-girlfriend felt it was an obligation for her to warn the Midnight Sun actress about Disick’s old ways.

One chatty insider revealed: “Kylie has a lot of love for Scott, but she still wants to protect her friend from him and his player ways. While things between the new couple may be casual right now, Kylie shot Bella a few texts warning her about Scott and his dating habits.”

Jenner did not want to see her friend get her heart broken by a man who is not ready to get in a serious relationship.

The source added: “The last thing Kylie wants is for Scott to break the heart of one of her friends.”

Jenner was right about Disick, 34, or her texts worked and pushed the young actress to reconsider, but the hookup did not last.

Thorne and the father of three dated for less than ten days before breaking up.

The socialite was spotted with 25-year-old aspirant designer Chloe Bartoli making out in Cannes, France one day after he was last seen with Miss Thorne.

The following tweet seems to indicate that the teenage Hollywood sensation did not handle the split well because she immediately left the coveted film festival.

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

Bartoli and Mr. Disick briefly dated in 2015. At the time, they took their short romance all over Monte Carlo.

Online commenters were blasting Jenner for getting involved in this because it had seemed that the notorious ladies man was ready for something different.

They thought she was jealous since Disick was about to leave the family. Well, the critics were wrong, and the businesswoman saw it coming.

Advertisement

Poor Bella, she deserves better, her fans are now saying.