Kylie Jenner Wants Meek Mill Too, But Is Afraid Of Nicki Minaj And Tyga’s Reactions, According To Rumors

It appears that Meek Mill has succeeded in getting Kylie Jenner’s attention via social media.

However, now, the young reality star is afraid to move forward with the romance because she does not want to get on Nicki Minaj and Tyga’s wrong sides.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mill, 29, who dated Minaj from early 2015 to 2017, was captivated by Miss Jenner’s charming ways.

The “Young & Gettin’ It” emcee was caught by many fans and websites liking pictures of the 19-year-old model on social media.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, even posted a few nice comments under some of the stunning photos that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is known for.

It did not take long for the teen socialite and fashion designer to notice the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist’s sweet actions.

A close source to Miss Jenner spoke to a popular entertainment website and said that she is intrigued by the Atlanta-based rapper, but is afraid to make the first move and infuriate their respective exes – Tyga and Minaj.

A person close to Miss Jenner said: “Kylie has total butterflies over Meek. She thinks he’s super cute, super legit and she loves that he’s 6’2 and 29. Even though Tyga’s 27, she sometimes feels like the mature one in the relationship. She’s anxious about taking it off social media, though, because she doesn’t need a feud with Nicki Minaj.”

Things will go from bad to worse because Mill plans to drop a diss song against Tyga soon.

A tipster said: “Meek’s thinking about turning up the volume with his like for Kylie. He’s contemplating obliterating T-Raww on an epic diss track to get Kylie’s attention even more.”

It is not known how the “Barbershop: The Next Cut” actress feels about her ex dating Mill, right now she is busy feuding with Rihanna.