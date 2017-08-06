Kylie Jenner Vs. Demi Rose Cleavage Face-Off: Which Of Tyga’s Exes Pushes The Limits? Check Out The Boob Battle!

Kylie Jenner and Demi Rose are the Queens of the cleavage these days; there’s no doubt about that! They are nearly busting out of every single shirt they own. But which of Tyga’s exes wins the face-off?

Caution as there are some dangerous curves ahead! Tyga must be the luckiest man alive considering that he has dated some of the bustiest beauties in Hollywood.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

His former flames Kylie Jenner and Demi Rose have such an impressive collection of cleavage pictures that we dedicated an entire gallery to their sexiest outfits.

The only question is, whose cleavage deserves the crown?

We’re starting to think that neither brunette owns a proper shirt, just a cloth of clothing used to cover the nipple and leaves nothing else to the imagination.

The reality star’s cleavage is so prominent that some fans are wondering if she got a boob job.

Kylie keeps saying that her assets are all natural but let’s not forget that she did the exact same thing when everyone was buzzing about her lip injections.

She insists that her boobs look bigger because of her weight gain and a good push up bra, but we are not really buying this.

☺️🦋 📸 @brettrussellldn A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

On the other hand, she is not at all opposed to breast augmentations and according to her official website she might even consider one in the future if it is the case.

Anyway, as long as people keep talking about this kind of subjects she will definitely continue to love the attention she gets.

Demi can’t seem to shake all the comparisons to Kylie coming from both of their fans. They both have some physical similarities including brown hair, brown eyes, an amazing booty, fantastic cleavage and also a soft spot for rappers. We can’t decide which one is more attractive, can you?