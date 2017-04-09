Kylie Jenner Surprises High School Students With An Unexpected Visit

Kids at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California were in for a big surprise when they found out Kylie Jenner would be a guest at their prom.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was the date of a boy named Albert Ochoa.

Jenner went to the prom with her friend Jordyn Woods. The socialite posted on her Snapchat a photo of herself and Jordyn in their prom dresses while relaxing on their private jet.

Several students, including Albert’s sister, posted videos of Kylie at the prom.

Kylie went to high school until the end of 9th grade when she began to be homeschooled until her graduation in 2015. The reality star never had her own prom, so she decided to make up for it by attending the prom at Rio Americano High School.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

In 2013, Kylie opened up to Seventeen magazine about her perfect date for prom. She told the magazine she didn’t want a guy who thought he was “too cool” to come to her house with a corsage. The reality star explained she wanted a guy to come over and be respectful and nice while her mom takes pictures of the couple.

“But if I couldn’t find a boyfriend, I would want to go with one of my best guy friends, like Jaden Smith,” she said. Kylie said she would definitely have a great time with Jaden because he’s a fun guy and is a phenomenal dancer.

Jaden Smith went to his own prom in 2015 wearing a white Batman suit, and he wore the same suit at Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West in the prior year.

In other news, Tyga and Jenner have recently taken some time off from one another. Allegedly, the famous rapper moved all of his belongings out of the Kardashian mansion because he was feeling “belittled” by the stars on the show.