FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner bradley cooper alec baldwin kendall jenner mel b drake david gest honey boo boo caitlyn jenner gwen stefani T.I. aaron rodgers blac chyna scheana marie abby lee miller kandi burruss corey gamble blake shelton Jordy Craig bella hadid Meghan Trainor
Home » Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Surprises High School Students With An Unexpected Visit

Todd Malm Posted On 04/09/2017
0
0


Kylie JennerSource: Getty

Kids at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California were in for a big surprise when they found out Kylie Jenner would be a guest at their prom.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was the date of a boy named Albert Ochoa.

Jenner went to the prom with her friend Jordyn Woods. The socialite posted on her Snapchat a photo of herself and Jordyn in their prom dresses while relaxing on their private jet.

Several students, including Albert’s sister, posted videos of Kylie at the prom.

Kylie went to high school until the end of 9th grade when she began to be homeschooled until her graduation in 2015. The reality star never had her own prom, so she decided to make up for it by attending the prom at Rio Americano High School.

In 2013, Kylie opened up to Seventeen magazine about her perfect date for prom. She told the magazine she didn’t want a guy who thought he was “too cool” to come to her house with a corsage. The reality star explained she wanted a guy to come over and be respectful and nice while her mom takes pictures of the couple.

“But if I couldn’t find a boyfriend, I would want to go with one of my best guy friends, like Jaden Smith,” she said. Kylie said she would definitely have a great time with Jaden because he’s a fun guy and is a phenomenal dancer.

Jaden Smith went to his own prom in 2015 wearing a white Batman suit, and he wore the same suit at Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West in the prior year.

Advertisement

In other news, Tyga and Jenner have recently taken some time off from one another. Allegedly, the famous rapper moved all of his belongings out of the Kardashian mansion because he was feeling “belittled” by the stars on the show.

Post Views: 0


Read more about kylie jenner tyga jaden smith kuwk the kardashians

You may also like
Caitlyn Jenner Talks Regrets She’s Had Since The Surgery!
04/09/2017
Desperate Kris Jenner To Bring Blac Chyna Back On KUWK As Ratings Continue To Drop!
04/08/2017
‘Sorry’ Gift? Corey Gamble Spotted Shopping For Jewelry Days After Breaking Up With Kris Jenner!
04/08/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *