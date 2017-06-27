Kylie Jenner Supporters Slam Blac Chyna For Copying Her Style: ‘Is She Trying To Look Like A Black Kylie Jenner?’

The two young women have always been at odds with each other! And yet, does Blac Chyna admire Kylie Jenner and wants to be just like her? Well, the former stripper managed to turn heads at the BET Awards, but that does not mean it was only for the right reasons. For some people, as soon as Chyna showed up on the red carpet, it was like they saw Kylie Jenner instead!

Now Kylie and Chyna are facing off in the ultimate showdowns over their hairstyles.

Rob Kardashian’s baby mama sported a gorgeous platinum blonde bob at the event, but we have to admit, it was pretty similar to Kylie’s Met Gala look last month.

Blac Chyna also wore a daring outfit which left little to the imagination.

But even her huge display of skin could not distract people from the hair!

She wore her new hairstyle completely straight and parted at the center which reminded many of those who keep up with the Kardashians of Kylie’s slightly shorter hair at the Met Gala.

People took to social media to accuse Chyna of copying the 19-year-old.

Some wondered if Chyna wants to look like a black Kylie Jenner while others though she really did resemble an older Kylie.

As fans certainly already know, Kylie and Chyna are not in the kind of relationship where sharing anything is in order – not even hair tips.

The beauty mogul infamously dated Chyna’s other baby daddy Tyga.

But of course, Chyna retaliated by getting with Kylie’s half-brother Rob Kardashian!

For a while, the two girls seemed to get over their differences until Chyna trashed Kylie’s home – major no-no!

Do you think Blac Chyna consciously got inspired by Kylie’s previous look?