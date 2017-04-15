Kylie Jenner Stuns At Coachella 2017 With Neon-Green Hair – Tyga’s Ex Was Flirting And Got Hit On

Kylie Jenner and her on-and-off boyfriend, Tyga, split a few weeks ago and since then she has been receiving a lot of attention from single men in the entertainment industry.

The 19-year-old aspirant business mogul does not seem to be in a rush to replace the rapper.

Although friends of the former couple keep insisting that they will get back together in the near future, reality seems to be pointing in a different direction.

Tyga has been busy enjoying his life with beautiful video vixens, and Jenner had an Instagram fling with Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, for a few days.

The young woman went to the Coachella music festival yesterday, and everyone wanted to get a piece of her. Jenner loved all of the attention she received.

A chatty insider spoke to a popular celebrity news website and shared: “Kylie is having the time of her life and her sisters are telling her ‘I told ya so. Ever since she’s developed into this stunning babe, Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kendall [Jenner] have all been telling her she’s been missing out by keeping herself on lockdown with Tyga.”

The source also added: “Now, she feels like she knows what they meant. She is absolutely the belle of the ball at Coachella. She’s been hit on by models, celebrities, athletes, and musicians. She loves that she is playing the field.”

Despite all this fun, Jenner seems to be more comfortable when she is in a serious relationship.

According to reports, she has gotten pretty close to 24-year-old rapper Travis Scott in recent weeks. Scott, who was performing at the famous festival, is one of the main reasons Jenner decided to attend this year.

Moreover, after the big show, she was spotted with a huge smile on her face. By all accounts, the star of the upcoming reality show, Life With Kylie, had a splendid time.